The Spring Hill Police Department says a juvenile from the Tennessee Children's Home attempted to carjack a woman's vehicle in the Kohl's parking lot in Spring Hill Monday.
According to an SHPD news release, the incident happened around 4 p.m. after the juvenile allegedly entered a woman's vehicle. The woman says punched the young man causing him to flea the scene.
The juvenile was arrested and transported to the juvenile detention facility in Columbia. Police also allege that through the course of the investigation they found out that the juvenile had also grabbed an unidentified females buttocks in the Sonic parking lot in what they've called sexual battery.
As the incident involved a juvenile police have not released any additional information.
