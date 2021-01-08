The Spring Hill Police Department reported that an unidentified 17-year-old was shot on Friday by another teen.
According to an SHPD news release, officers were notified by the Columbia Police Department that the unidentified 17-year-old victim was at Maury Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police report that the victim said that the shooting occurred outside of a Belle Drive home in Spring Hill several hours earlier.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital, and no other information about the teens identity or location of the gunshot wound were released by police.
According to the news release posted by SHPD Detective Michael Foster, one unidentified 16-year-old was arrested and has been charged with attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment.
"The shooting was not random and the parties involved are believed to have known each other," the news release reads.
Police continue to investigate the incident and have not released any other details at this time.
