Update (9:15 p.m.): SHPD issued an update at 7:35 p.m. where they said that no explosive was found, and that the investigation was ongoing.
Original Story (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that they are responding to a bomb threat at the Main Street McDonald's on Monday evening, which prompted the evacuation of the restaurant.
SHPD made the announcement in a Tweet at 5:49 p.m., adding at 6:27 p.m. that a bomb technician with the Columbia Police Department was responding to the scene.
"The threat was communicated via phone," SHPD said. "The area around the store will be blocked off out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s safety."
Police ask that the public avoid the area, but no further information about the incident was immediately available.
