The Spring Hill Police Department has given out five year-end awards to four of its officers, making the announcement over social media on Friday.
The awards are as follows:
Investigator of the Year: Andy Burdett
FTO/Instructor of the Year: Mark Owens
Support Officer of the Year: Cory England
Patrolman of the Year: Thomas Goetz
Officer of the Year: Thomas Goetz
The Spring Hill Police Department continues to grow in staff alongside the city’s population, with the 2017-18 fiscal year showing nearly 40,000 calls for service, 1,280 arrests and responses to more than 1,500 traffic accidents.
“Spring Hill has experienced significant growth both in business and residential in recent years,” reads the departments most recent annual report. “All indicators suggest this growth will continue in the future. With that, the challenge is for the police department to continue to look for ways to provide services by utilizing technology, training, crime prevention methods, and taking a proactive approach that will continue to keep our crime rate at low levels. By working with other agencies and having an open communication with the citizens of Spring Hill, together we can achieve this challenge.”
