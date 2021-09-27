The Spring Hill Police Department has partnered with Elite Physical Therapy to hold a drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 23.
According to a SHPD news release, the free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5290 Main Street, where people can drop off items such as prescription and over-the-counter medications, pet medications and inhalers.
SHPD also has a drop off box that's accessible 24/7 at the SHPD headquarters in the lower level of Spring Hill's City Hall, located at 199 Town Center Parkway.
For more information about this even, please contact Officer Herb Rosa at [email protected].
