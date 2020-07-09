The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that injured one person.
SHPD announced the detainment of 35-year-old Anthony Wayne Sheffield Jr., who they named as the suspect in an early morning shooting. However, according to Public Information Officer Justin Whitwell, Sheffield has not been charged or arrested.
According to a department Facebook post, the shooting happened on Elm Street during a robbery, which Whitwell said involved the shooter entering the victim’s home around 4:37 a.m.
The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries and the condition of the victim is not known at this time.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.