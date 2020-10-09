The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Officers were were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 2800 block of Old Port Royal Road.
According to an SHPD news release, officers responded to the area between McDonald's and Waffle House restaurants where they found several spent shell casings in a parking lot.
SHPD believes that three vehicles were involved in an incident where some of the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, but police do not know if anyone was shot in the incident as no people or vehicles were at the scene when officers arrived.
Police believe that the vehicles involved may be a white Chevrolet two-door pickup truck with chrome rims, a white Dodge Challenger with a black hood and a white Chevrolet Suburban.
SHPD asks that anyone with information about the incident to submit an anonymous tip here or an anonymous tip to Maury County Crime Stoppers by calling 931-381-4900.
