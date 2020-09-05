The Spring Hill Police Department reported an armed robbery on Commonwealth Drive on Saturday evening.
According to a SHPD Facebook post, two unidentified people only described as a white male and a Black male, were armed with handguns and one round was allegedly fired inside of an apartment at the Grand Reserve Apartments.
Those suspects allegedly stole several TVs and a video game system before fleeing in a white sedan, which may be a Lexus.
Police said that no one was injured in the incident, and are asking anyone with information about the crime to submit an anonymous tip here.
