UPDATE (12:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that missing 76-year-old Helen "Gay" Evans was found safe.
According to an SHPD social media post, SHPD was assisted by the Spring Hill Fire Department, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Williamson County Emergency Communications Department and Maury County Search and Rescue, and Evans was located by an unmanned drone.
No other information about the rescue was immediately released.
Original Story (10 a.m.):
A Spring Hill woman has been reported as missing from the Hardin's Landing subdivision and police are now asking for the public's help in finding her.
According to a Spring Hill Police Department news release, 76-year-old Helen "Gay" Evans was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday when she is believed to have left her home near Commonwealth Drive on foot.
Police said that Evans has shoulder-length brown hair, stands 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 161 pounds.
She also has a broken foot and suffers from dementia, but police do not know what she was wearing when she left her home.
They are now asking the public to call 911 if they believe that they see or have seen anyone matching Evans' description.
