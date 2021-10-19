Update (6 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that the boy was located safe.
Original story (4:30 p.m.):The Spring Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Few details have been released, but according to an SHPD social media post, officers are searching in the area of Countess Lane for the child who has only been identified as Hayden.
"We are working to confirm if he was on his school bus or not," the post reads. "He was last seen wearing a yellow Naruto hoodie and grey sweatpants. He weighs 90 pounds and is around 4 feet tall."
Police ask that anyone who sees Hayden call 911.
