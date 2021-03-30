A Spring Hill Police officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon after he lost control of the SHPD motorcycle he was driving.
The unidentified officer was thrown over the motorcycle's handlebars and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash that was reported at 2:47 p.m.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the 31-year-old officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The extent of those injuries is not clear, but SHPD Public Information Officer Lt. Justin Whitwell said in a phone call that the officer was wearing a helmet and was "stable."
According to the THP report, the crash happened on US Highway 31 near Denning Lane after the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle left the roadway. No charges will be filed in the accident.
Whitwell said that the officer was able to radio in the accident himself, and the motorcycle that he was riding has been transported to a local automotive repair business to assess any damage.
