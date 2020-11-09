The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Spring Hill Police Department are stepping up to increase seat belt enforcement across the state surrounding the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
The effort will be done in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's nationwide efforts that will specifically seen increased enforcement from Nov. 16-29.
“During the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” SHPD Sgt. Tim Kennedy said in a news release. “By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. That’s why buckling up is more than just a good idea—it’s the law.”
According to NHTSA, there were 9,778 unbuckled passengers killed in crashes across the country in 2018, with 56% of those deaths happening between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
For more information about seat belt safety visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
