The Spring Hill Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sunday where a car had plunged into Rutherford Creek.
According to a SHPD news release, officers responded to the scene a 3:45 a.m. Sunday where they found an unidentified person walking along Kedron Road near Golf View Way.
That person told police that they had been involved in a crash and that they were able to get of out of the car on their own.
That car was pulled from the creek on Monday after a drone pilot was able to assist police in locating the submerged car some 300 yards from the bridge that crosses the creek.
Police said that the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, but refused medical transport.
The cause of the crash was not released, and it's unclear if charges will be filed against the driver.
(0) comments
