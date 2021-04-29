The Spring Hill Police Department arrested two people and recovered a stolen handgun during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.
According to an SHPD news release, around 1:34 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Duplex Road and Hughes Street following an unspecified traffic violation.
Police said that the registered owner of the car also had an outstanding warrant, and the unidentified driver fled the traffic stop on foot after a second officer arrived, while the unidentified passenger did not flee.
Officers said that they arrested the driver without incident a short time later in a nearby field with the help of Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Police also said that they recovered a Glock 43 9mm handgun that had been reported as stolen out of Columbia, as well as unspecified narcotics.
Police arrested both people, but their identities and the specific charges were not immediately released.
