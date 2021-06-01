The Spring Hill Police Department several recent auto burglaries and auto thefts inside of the Harvest Point subdivision.
According to an SHPD news release, on during the night of Friday, May 28, SHPD responded to a stolen vehicle and two vehicle burglaries on Carraway Lane.
According to that news release, on Friday, a complainant reported that an unidentified group of people who were driving around in a white Chevy Malibu and a black SUV who were attempting to enter or had entered several vehicles in the Harvest Point subdivision.
Soon after SHPD officers attempted to stop two vehicle's that matched the description, but those two vehicles fled the stop, and officers terminated the pursuit.
Another vehicle was stolen on Green Farm Way between 10-11 p.m. on May 29 as well as additional vehicle burglaries on Crutcher Lane and Violet Drive.
SHPD detailed that on Saturday, officers observed a black Ford Escape SUV commit an unspecified traffic violation near the intersection of Cleburne Road and Beechcroft Road.
That officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled and led police on a pursuit into the parking lot of Spring Hill High School and then to Richmond Road by way of a gravel service road.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle but soon found it abandoned in a ditch near Richmond Road.
Police describe the driver as a white male who was wearing a dark clothes with multi-colored paint on them. and they are now asking home owners to check any private security cameras and relay any information to SHPD at (931) 486-2632.
