The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected in several vehicle burglaries that occurred on the weekend of April 24.
According to SHPD Public Information Officer Lt. Justin Whitwell, the burglaries took place in the Cherry Grove, Aston Woods and Cherry Grove Addition and resulted in the fraudulent use of one of the victim's credit cards at the Twice Daily gas station on Moores Lane in Brentwood as well as at the BP gas station in Thompson's Station.
Police also believe that the unidentified males are connected with other vehicle burglaries in Franklin and were seen on surveillance footage driving a red car.
