The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in helping to identify several suspects who fled from the Autumn Ridge subdivision after an early morning burglary on Saturday.
According to a SHPD news release, police were called by a resident in the 6000 block of Trout Lane around 1:07 a.m. after the resident witnessed a car with its door open and its car alarm activated.
The resident told police that several people were running down the road, and a responding officer located a vehicle that was traveling north at a high rate of speed on Main Street.
Police said that it attempted a traffic stop but the car fled officers and left the city limits on Interstate 840 at which point SHPD officer terminated the pursuit.
SHPD also said that the Williamson County Sheriff's Office located an empty wrecked vehicle that was reported as stolen out of Davidson County near Highway 431 and I-840.
A stolen handgun was also reportedly found inside the vehicle.
SHPD is asking that residents who have security cameras in the Autumn Ridge subdivision to review their footage, and ask that anyone with evidence of a crime or identifying information on the suspects to contact SHPD.
Residents can also submit an anonymous tip here.
