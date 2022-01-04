The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since Dec. 30.
According to a SHPD news release, Mary Sawyer was last seen leaving her Spring Hill home on foot while wearing a black sweat suit and white tennis shoes.
Police describe Sawyer as standing approximately 5'9" and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has multiple tattoos including the words, “And I’ll wait, patiently to see you in heaven,” on her right forearm, a cross and a music note on the middle finger of her left hand.
Police ask that anyone with information on Sawyer's whereabouts to email Detective Stefani Gillam at [email protected], call SHPD dispatch at 931-486-2632 or submit an anonymous tip here.
