The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three people they said stole two vehicles from Bostelman Automotive Group on Dec. 27.
According to an SHPD news release, the business was burglarized by three masked people who were recorded on a security camera arriving at the business in a silver car, possibly a Lexus RC coupe, before they stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a white 2014 Chevy Malibu and a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects by calling Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or by submitting an anonymous tip here.
