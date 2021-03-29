The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two people they said fled a traffic accident on Friday night.
According to a SHPD news release, at 8:44 p.m. on Friday a motorist said that they were involved in a traffic collision on Port Royal Road near the Twice Daily gas station.
Police said that once the unidentified driver of the other car realized that police were on their way to the scene, the driver and the unidentified passenger fled the scene.
Police are now asking that anyone who recognizes the pair in a photo that they released to the public call SHPD at (931)486-2632 or submit an anonymous tip here.
Police believe that the car is a Nissan Sentra that may have been produced between 2016 and 2018 and has some minor front end damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.