The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying an unknown person who left a live hand grenade in a construction zone.
According to an SHPD news release, officers responded to the 2000 block of Sercy Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday after the grenade was discovered lying on the ground in an area where there is new construction.
SPD and the Spring Hill Fire Department responded to the scene where they created a perimeter around the device while a U.S. Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit responded from Ft. Campbell.
EOD x-rayed the grenade and verified that it was a real and live explosive device. EOD then took custody of the grenade and transported it back to Ft. Campbell to dispose of it in a secure and controlled environment.
Based on a photo provided by SHPD, the grenade appears to be an Mk 2 fragmentation grenade, which were used by the United States military from 1918 through the 1960s and have also been used by foreign militaries around the world.
Now SHPD is hoping that the public can help them find out who left the grenade behind.
SHPD asks that anyone with information about the device or who may have processed it, contact police at 931-486-2632 or submit an anonymous online tip here.
