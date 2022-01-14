The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of people they said attempted to enter a locked restroom at Harvey Park on Jan. 6.
SHPD released security camera footage from the incident showing one person kick a restroom door, and police said that the park has been the location of previous vandalism incidents.
SHPD asks that anyone with information about the individuals in the video to email SHPD Det. Gillam at [email protected].
