The Spring Hill Police Department Facebook page appeared to have been hacked early Saturday morning after viewers stumbled upon the page live broadcasting footage from the hit 1999 PC game Age of Empires II for more than five hours.
The broadcast began sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, and continued well past 8 a.m. The footage itself consisted of a roughly 30-second loop of gameplay footage from the PC game with no sound. Facebook users soon voiced their confusion regarding the broadcast in the video's comment section.
Public Information Officer Justin Whitwell told the Home Page that the department's Facebook page was likely hacked, and that as of Sunday afternoon, no new information as to the culprit has been discovered.
Computer crimes such as hacking can carry legal penalties in Tennessee. The 2003 Tennessee Personal and Commercial Computer Act makes it a class C misdemeanor to access a computer or network with authorization, however, it is unclear as to whether this applies to social media accounts.
