The Spring Hill Police Department is accepting applications for their 2020 Citizens Police Academy.
The 12-week course will run from June 4 to Aug. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer citizens a better understanding and increased knowledge of the Spring Hill Police Department with a mission to improve communications between the citizens and the police.
The program will include classroom and hands-on instruction and will cover topics including recruitment and training, firearms, criminal investigations, traffic stops and patrol operations.
In addition, participants will be given the opportunity to ride along with officers and become familiar with a variety of police equipment.
The Citizens Police Academy is open to all adults 21 years of age or older who live or work within the Spring Hill city limits, and according to a news release, applicants can apply outside of the municipal city limits, however, precedence will be given to those within the municipal city limits.
Applications are due by April 2 and can be found online.
For more information email Officer Cory England at cengland@springhilltn.org or call (931)-486-2252, ext. 250.
