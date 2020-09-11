The Spring Hill Police Department remembered the department's first fallen officer, Corporal Jeremy McLaren, who was killed in a traffic accident while on duty in February of 2010.
On Friday government and community leaders gathered on a portion of US Highway 31 where they unveiled the newly-named “Corporal Jeremy McLaren Memorial Highway.”
