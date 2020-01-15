A new phone scam has reportedly hit Spring Hill residents, with police issuing a warning about the scam Wednesday morning.
In the release, police say they’ve received reports of residents receiving calls from people claiming to be with a cable company provider, with the caller asking if people would be home on a specific date. The scam callers would claim the inquiry would be due to an alleged internet outage.
“This is a scam,” reads the release from Spring Hill police. “Do not give this person any person information or let them remote into your computer. Do not let them know you will not be at home.”
Police also used the release as a way to remind residents to never purchase gift cards for callers that request them as forms of payment, fees or otherwise.
“On a side note, we are still getting reports of people buying gift cards for scammers,” reads the release. “If a person that you don’t know asks for a gift card, it’s a scam. There are many variations of this scam but the end result is you giving them the gift card and PIN.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.