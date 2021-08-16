From 2010-2020, the city of Spring Hill's population exploded from 29,036 to 50,005 for a population change of just over 72 percent, making Spring Hill the fastest growing Tennessee city during the past decade.
Revealed last week, the new data comes from the 2020 Census, a process conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years.
While smaller municipalities such as Nashville's Berry Hill and Thompson's Station saw a higher percentage of population growth, Spring Hill ranked as having the highest percent change in population of a municipality of at least 15,000 people.
Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said that the city's population exceeding 50,000 would open the door for more opportunities to receive state and federal grants, and attributed the strong growth to the city's cost of living and rural lifestyle.
"When word gets out that something is good, people come," Hagaman told the Home Page. "Spring Hill is a lot better place to live than many places in the nation; the word is out so that's why they're coming."
While Spring Hill's rate of growth in the previous decade was far less than during the decade preceding it, with the population change between 2000-2010 coming out to just over 276 percent, Spring Hill's rate of growth was only beaten out by four municipalities, all of which with populations of less than 15,000; Berry Hill, Thompson's Station, Nolensville, and Louisville, respectively.
Spring Hill's population has also exceeded Brentwood's, something growth trends have been predicting for years. As of the 2020 Census, Brentwood was recorded as having a population of 45,373, a roughly 22 percent increase over it's population in 2010 of 37,060.
Franklin, Williamson County's largest city, recorded a population in 2020 of 83,454, an increase of roughly 33.5 percent over it's population in 2010 of 62,487.
