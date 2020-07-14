The Spring Hill Public Library will be closed this week through Saturday due to a staffing shortage. Starting next week, library staff will make decisions about operating hours on a "week by week basis."
During the closure, the library will still provide for curbside pickup as well as the use of computers by appointment.
To use the library's pickup service, place an item on hold online by clicking here, or to set up an appointment for the use of a computer, call the library at (931) 486-2932.
During the temporary closure, the library has extended its curbside pickup hours. Monday through Friday, residents can use the pickup service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Users of the service will be notified when their items are ready for pickup, and are asked to park in a parking spot with a flagpole for pickup.
The outside drive-up return box will remain open during this time, with the amount of grace days before guests are fined being extended during this time.
