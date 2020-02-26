From starting your own business, to becoming more marketable to employers, learning to code can offer a wealth of career benefits, and with the demand for coders far exceeding the supply, that's not likely to change anytime soon.
To help Spring Hill's youth get an early leg up in their careers, the Spring Hill Public Library, in conjunction with GoTech Camps, will be offering a free coding class for kids and teens aged 10-14 this Monday on March 2 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Space is limited, with those interested asked to register online by clicking here.
The Coding Class will see participants instructed on how to use a Scratch, a free-to-use coding program developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Beyond teaching the basics of coding, the program also allows users to create fully functioning video games using coding language similar to those of more advanced video game development programs such as Unity and Unreal.
GoTech instructor Michael Tucker has long stressed the value modern workers can demonstrate to potential employers if having learned to code.
"Technology is infusing itself into all different manners of careers now,” Tucker said. “From health care, to education, to even engineering and building houses, there are aspects of technology in every single career now. So the ability to work with technology, to understand this computer does not operate by its feelings, it operates by which the steps you’re putting into it. That ability to know that sets you apart from others.”
