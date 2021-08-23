After having returned to holding in-person events last month after an over year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Spring Hill Public Library is back to hosting regular events.
The library is slated to host a free CPR class this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Taught by Spring Hill Firefighter Mike Bryan, class attendees will learn the lifesaving skills of CPR while also getting the opportunity to practice on CPR training mannequins. The class will be further broken up into modules that focus on administering CPR to adults, children and infants.
The class will be taught using the American Heart Association's "research-proven practice-while-watching" technique, which will see attendees practice in real-time with their instructor.
The class is free to attend, though registration is required. To register online, click here.
The Spring Hill Public Library is located at 144 Kedron Parkway in Spring Hill. To view the library's other in-person events, click here.
