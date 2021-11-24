After having to halt its in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring Hill Public Library has returned to hosting a wide range of events, and announced this week its lineup for the month of December.
From ballet classes to Mario Kart tournaments, here are all the events Spring Hill residents can look forward to attending at the Spring Hill Library.
The library will be closed, however, Dec. 23-25 and on Dec. 31.
CHILDREN
Ballet Class: 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2. Littles are invited to dance with Ballerina Ashley Self at this free dance class. Ashley teaches ballet locally and is excited to share the joy of moving gracefully to music. Tutus welcome. Geared for ages 3-6 but all ages welcome.
Baby Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 6 (and will resume Jan. 10). Rhymes, songs, books, and lots of bouncing that is just right for your little one. Build your baby’s foundation for lifelong reading and learning with this interactive weekly session designed for children from birth–2 years old and their caregivers. A brief playtime follows.
Story Time: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays through Dec. 9 (and will resume Wed., Jan. 5 ). A grand time of sharing some of the library's favorite children’s books, songs, and fingerplays, and a craft project any preschoolers can do.
After School Art Break: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 (and will resume Jan. 11) . Drop in and make something. Come and go. Different materials will be used every week. Geared for school-aged children, but all ages welcome.
LEGO Lab: 9-9:45 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 (first Saturday). Come and build. LEGOs provided.
Pokémon Club: 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 (first Saturday). A club for any and all Pokémon fans! Battle with the cards or in the video games, trade cards, or just hang out with other fans. We also have a raffle for Pokémon cards every time too! Monthly on the 1st Saturday in the multipurpose room. Sometimes we may even hold tournaments, if there is enough interest.
Homeschool LEGO Club: 10-11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9 (2nd Friday). LEGO building session especially for homeschoolers, but open to all.
The Hilarious Ho Ho Holiday Show: 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Santa Sam, Hyena the Red Nosed Chicken and Mr. Barry are bringing holiday magic and merriment. Discover silly holiday secrets the elves DO NOT want you to know.
Kids will be laughing all the way as they enjoy a story or two, laugh more, and learn about holiday traditions around the world. Caution: This program may contain latex, poultry and pickles. You’ve been warned.
TEENS
Makers Market: 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Shop local and support teen artisans at the Spring Hill Library's first Makers’ Market. Everything will be homemade and ready for gifting: food, jewelry, cards, T-shirts, luxury bath items, and more.
The Friends of the Library will have a table with beautiful, new children’s books for sale. Vendor fees and book sale profits will all go to Center of Hope. Contributions are also welcome to help stock their store where families in need can "shop" for free: NEW Undergarments (panties, boxers, briefs, bras, diapers), socks, peanut butter, mayo (small jars), tuna, tampons, high-efficiency laundry detergent, antibiotic ointment, ibuprofen, hair products for Black people and acetaminophen.
Manga Mondays: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 (and will resume Jan. 10). Come and create original works of art using the manga style as a jumping off point. Learn about the history of Manga and Anime, discuss favorite characters and stories, play video games, and explore Japanese culture and language with music and food! Now in the multipurpose room every week. For teens 12 - 18.
Idea Lab Hang Out: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 (and will resume Jan. 11) Connect and create! Bring a friend and find a few more at this open-ended, creative time in the Idea Lab. Different activities every week. For ages 8-18.
Spring Hill Chess Club: 1-4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 (second Friday). Kids and teens of all skill levels are welcome. Practice your strategies with new opponents.
Mario Kart Racing Tournament: 12:30-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18. Come show off your racing skills at the Mario Kart Tournament. Sign up required for tournament participation and limited to 24, but additional teen viewers are welcome. All players will have the opportunity to battle it out on the race track.
The winner of each cup will move up to the next bracket. The final two champions will race for the mega prize of a Raspberry Pi starter kit! Hot cocoa bar, popcorn, and raffle for prizes for all who attend. This event is for teens 12-18 ONLY. Tournament sign up: https://springhilltn.libcal.com/event/8401640
ADULTS
Grief During the Holidays Workshop: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8. The holiday season can be a very difficult time when you’ve lost a loved one. How do you approach the holidays after a loss? How can you make the season more manageable and less stressful?
Alive Hospice’s Grief During the Holidays workshop will show you how with tips and strategies from a professional grief counselor. It also includes a time of remembrance. Free and open to the community. Sign up needed: https://springhilltn.libcal.com/event/8556443
Every Body Yoga: 11-11:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 (and will resume Jan. 10). You can do yoga no matter what type of body you live in. This is a yoga class designed for everyone. Chairs, walls, and other props for support will be provided along with clear instructions. Appropriate for individuals with physical challenges. This class is for adults.
Resume & Job Search Coaching: 6-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6 & 20; 11 a.m.-noon, Dec. 13 & 27. Sign up for a one-on-one session with a Career Coach from Goodwill Career Solutions, meeting at the library. Get help with online job searching, applying for work, or resume writing. Sign up: https://springhilltn.libcal.com/
One-on-One Tech Help: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 1, 15 and 29. Need help with your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or e-reader? Register for a 30-minute tech-help session! https://springhilltn.libcal.com/
Mahjong at the Library: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays. Do you love to play Mahjong or have wanted to learn? Maybe you are just ready for a new game. Come and meet new friends and join in on a game that is played around the world.
Night Owls Book Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 (first Tues.) Now meeting in the multipurpose room. If you love a good murder mystery and exceptional snacks, this is the book club for you. Open to new members. Rotating snack duty.
Favorite Reads Book Club: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17 (third Friday). A book club that reads 11 books a year together, from all genres. Bring your own beverage. A sweet snack is brought by one of the members, sometimes related to the book to be discussed. Those interested go out to lunch after the meeting.
