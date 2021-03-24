The Spring Hill Public Library, which temporarily closed Tuesday due to a possible staff exposure to COVID-19, will remain closed through Saturday.
The building itself will be completely closed to the public Wednesday - Saturday. The library's curbside pickup service will resume operations on Friday and be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., however, the building will remain closed until at least Monday.
All late fees on items will be waived during this time period, and grace days will be extended. Library staff are asking residents to not use the return bin this week out of concern of the bins overflowing.
E-books, audiobooks, streaming media and digital resources are still available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be accessed online by clicking here. Residents without a library card can receive a free temporary card online by clicking here.
