The city of Spring Hill is reminding residents on how to dispose of their Christmas trees properly as 2020 draws to a close.
The city's Public Works Department will be picking up trees on a weekly basis for residents who leave them curbside next to their trash and recycling bins. Residents are also asked to not leave loose brush out on the road.
Brush and limbs are required to be less than 10 feet in length, with collections running Tuesday-Friday. Brush should be placed on curbs no later than 6 a.m. on collection days, which vary depending on where in the city residents reside.
Holidays, including New Year's Day, will cause brush pickup to be delayed by a single day. Click here to learn more about Spring Hill's trash collection services.
