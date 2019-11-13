The city of Spring Hill was ranked as the sixth safest city in the state of Tennessee, as well as the second safest in Williamson County in a new study published by the review website Security Baron. Spring Hill was narrowly beaten out by its neighbor to the north — Brentwood — which came in as the fourth safest city, with Nolensville, Franklin and Fairview coming in at 12th, 13th and 18th, respectively.
Using data from the FBI’s 2017 and 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting, Spring Hill was found to have a violent crime rate of just 1.73 per 1,000 residents, and 10.03 property crimes per 1,000 residents — a far cry from the state’s average violent crime rate of 9.07 per 1,000 residents, as well as the state’s average property crime rate of 39.88 per 1,000 residents.
For comparison, the national average violent crime rate is 4.49 per 1,000 people, and the national average property crime rate is 27.11 per 1,000.
Spring Hill’s violent crime rate is also experiencing a downward trend, dropping from 1.91 to 1.73 from 2016 to 2017, though the city’s property crime rate rose from 8.32 to 10.03 during that same period.
Spring Hill has been recognized as one of the state’s safest cities in the past, with a previous study by the online publication SafeWise ranking Spring Hill as the 18th safest city back in April.
With more than 11,000 households, Spring Hill was also one of only three cities listed in the top 10 to have more than 40,000 residents, making its comparatively low violent and property crime rates stand out even more.
Spring Hill’s neighbor to the south, Columbia, just barely missed out making it in the top 50 safest cities, coming in at number 51 with a violent crime rate of 7.39 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 34.13 per 1,000 residents.
