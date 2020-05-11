On Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Spring Hill residents on Beechcroft Road west of Town Center Parkway, as well as residents on Cleburne Road will see a water service interruption.
The service interruption comes at the request of the Tennessee Department of Transportation, who will be making a water main tie-in along the road Thursday. Spring Hill city officials specified that all residents along Beechcroft Road west of Town Center Parkway and residents on Cleburne Road will see the interruption on Thursday.
Roads will not be closed, however, traffic will be redirected as needed. City officials ask residents with questions to contact the city via phone at (931) 982-0961.
