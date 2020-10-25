The city of Spring Hill is inviting residents to participate in two Buckner Lane virtual meetings this Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 and 7 p.m., where participants can learn the latest on the Buckner Lane widening project and ask questions.
"The purpose of the meeting will be to view the latest plan documentation for the North Segment of the Buckner Lane widening project, along with an update on the project milestone schedule and future public meetings," reads the description for the meeting. "Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting that will include a brief question and answer period following the presentation."
The Buckner Lane widening project will see the road widened from two to five lanes all the way from Duplex Road to Buckner Road, the latter of which is also planned to be extended eastward to connect with I-65. Construction on the new interchange is expected to begin by Sept. 20, 2021, with the majority of construction expected to be completed by 2024.
While previous meetings have been held in person with Kimley-Horn representatives, meetings have now moved to be held virtually in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, with a second meeting commencing at 7 p.m. To join the meeting, click here, or for more information, click here.
