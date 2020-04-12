An overnight water shut-off will take place at Town Center Parkway and Beechcroft Road on Monday at 10 p.m. until early Tuesday morning.
Water service will be turned back on at or before 6 a.m. in order to tie in the new water lines in relation to the Tennessee Department of Transportation Beechcroft Road improvements.
"The city determined that cutting the water off during the day would not be prudent as people would not be able to wash their hands," reads a release from the Spring Hill city leaders.
"Additionally, if we were to wait until the Governor's stay-at-home order is lifted (currently scheduled for 4/14/2020), schools and factories on Beechcroft Road could potentially be back in service, so it has been decided that an overnight shut-off would be the best way to move forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.