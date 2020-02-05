The City of Spring Hill Waste Water Department will be conducting Smoke Testing of the sanitary sewer system throughout this month as a continuous preventative maintenance measure. This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and public utility easement.
The first community to see smoke testing will be the Jackson Jones subdivision just west of Erwin Park off of Kedron Road. Among the streets that will see smoke testing are Jackson Street, Jones Avenue, Hump Circle, Hesta Street and Murphy Circle.
This testing will assist in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal sources of where storm and other surface water enter the sewer system. The testing will begin in February, with areas affected to be notified before testing commences.
A special non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. The smoke manufactured for this purpose leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive but not unpleasant odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes where adequate ventilation is present.
Because the plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter your home or place of business if the:
- Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.
- Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.
- Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.
In advance of testing, building occupants are encouraged to flush all toilets, pour water in all floor drains, and run water down all sinks, showers, and bathtubs to ensure sufficient water is in each P-trap within the building. All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer also may enter. The sewer gases can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants.
Should smoke enter your home or business, it is urgently advised you make a record of where it is noticed and schedule a plumber to inspect your home’s connections to the sanitary sewer collection system. Your cooperation will be appreciated.
The information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services and may reduce the eventual problems. Should you have any questions on this matter, please contact Michael Miller at (615)351-0094.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.