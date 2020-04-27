This list will be updated as more restaurants reopen.
Dubbed the “Tennessee Pledge” by Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee began its first phase of reopening on Monday, with restaurants in 89 of the state’s 95 counties allowed to reopen their dining areas at 50 percent capacity,
In Spring Hill, at least 13 restaurants reopened their dining areas on Monday, with some restaurants planning a reopening later this week or beyond. Beyond limiting the number of customers to 50 percent capacity, most restaurants have also imposed a limit of six or less people in one group.
Most restaurants that have not yet reopened their dining areas, such as Chick-fil-A and Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, are still offering takeout and delivery options.
Spring Hill restaurants offering dine-in options
- Acapulco Mexican Grill / 2001 Campbell Station Parkway
- BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse / 2044 Crossings Circle
- Chicago Express / 404 McLemore Avenue
- Chicken Salad Chick / 4867 Main Street
- The Fainting Goat Coffee (patio only) / 5321 Main Street
- Five Guys / 1092 Crossings Boulevard
- Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery / 2003 Wall Street
- Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries / 2041 Wall Street
- Jonathan’s Grille (opens Tuesday) / 2056 Crossings Boulevard
- Just Love Coffee Cafe / 4816 Main Street
- Longhorn Steakhouse / 2040 Crossings Boulevard Drive
- McAlister’s Deli / 3015 Belshire Village Drive
- Moe’s Southwest Grill / 1001 Crossings Boulevard
- Olive Garden / 1098 Crossings Boulevard
With restaurants allowed to reopen on Monday, retail businesses will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday.
Lee has not introduced any legal enforcement of the safety recommendations, which include restaurants operating at just 50 percent capacity, but instead left the enforcement up to businesses and customers themselves to honor.
