Monday night's meeting of the Spring Hill Planning Commission saw city leaders review new proposals for a number of projects, including five industrial buildings with a combined square footage of more than one million, 76 single-family homes, and a new townhome community.
The aforementioned five industrial building proposals are the combination of two separate projects. The first, submitted by Distribution Realty Group, includes three industrial structures totaling 949,050 square feet, proposed to be constructed at 825 Beechcroft Road.
Given the project's proximity to the auto-part manufacturer Faurecia, which recently announced a new $18 million investment into its Spring Hill facility and the creation of 170 new jobs, the project is likely related to the facility's expansion.
Further details on the project include the construction of 725 parking spaces, 225 truck docks and 38 trailer parking spaces.
Submitted by Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc., the other project including industrial buildings is proposed to be constructed on the southeast corner of Kedron Road and Saturn Parkway, and includes two industrial building at 102,000 square feet each.
Much like the previous project, no details as to the project's intended use are included in the proposal.
Like most Planning Commission meetings, residential projects were among those discussed, with one being for phases six and seven of the Brando Woods community located in between Port Royal Road and I-65, just north of Kedron Road.
In this phase of development, 76 single-family homes are proposed. Five-foot-wide sidewalks are proposed for both sides of all interior roads, of which five new ones will be constructed for this phase of development.
The newly proposed townhome community, submitted by Kimley-Horn, includes the development of 121 townhome units at 4463 Tom Lunn Road. Spanning across an area of 32 acres, the project will also see a five-acre conservation area constructed.
As Monday's meeting was a nonvoting meeting, proposals were only reviewed and not voted on.
