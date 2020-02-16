Pickin' in the Park, Spring Hill's longest running live music series, will kick off the 2020 season soon on May 23, with event organizers seeking new and returning talent to fill its lineup. Music at the Mansion, another live music series that saw its debut at Rippavilla Plantation in 2019, is set to kick off in July and is also in need of new talent.
Those interested in audition for either or both of the music events are encouraged to email or call the event founder and organizer Matt Meyer. Meyer can be reached by email at wmattmeyer@gmail, or by phone at (731) 616-0664.
Acts can be of any size, whether it be a solo act or a ten-plus member band. Acts should prepare four to five family-friendly songs, and be ready to submit a video of a live performance as an audition.
"Anyone is welcome to play or attend," wrote event organizers in an email. "The music is a wide range – acoustic, singer-songwriter, rock, bluegrass, country and blues. Please bring chairs or blankets for comfort. Food trucks will be available all nights."
Originally started in 2013 by Meyer, the event has proved popular with city residents, something Meyer attributed to its simplicity in just being about music, as well as its inviting outdoor venue.
