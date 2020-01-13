A second Waffle House officially opened for business in Spring Hill on Monday, giving residents on the Maury County side of the city a more convenient option for satisfying any waffle and hash brown cravings.
Located at 3813 North Old Port Royal Road, just behind the McDonald's north of Saturn Parkway, the city's second Waffle House was first announced back in June of 2018, with its site plan being approved the following month.
The new restaurant location is also currently seeking new employees, and urges those interested to apply online at mywafflehouse.com, or by phone at (931)286-1130.
Headquarted in metro Atlanta, Ga., Waffle House has more than 2,100 locations across 25 states, included more than 100 in Tennessee. Waffle House provides diner-style breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.