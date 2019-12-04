As our city grows, the vision of City leaders is to not only widen roads and expand critical infrastructure, but also improve the quality of life for Spring Hill residents. A significant part of this effort is the creation of new recreational opportunities, which is where the Parks, Recreation & Greenways Master Plan Update comes in.
The city is beginning the process of updating our current Master Plan to ensure adequate long-term planning is put in place for Spring Hill's future of building and expanding our parks, recreation and greenway infrastructure.
We are asking all Spring Hill residents to assist with this effort by completing a brief survey about our current Parks and Recreation facilities, and what additions to these facilities they would like to see in the future.
Please visit https://www.springhillparkplan.com to read about the Parks, Recreation and Greenways Master Plan Update and access the survey link.
We greatly appreciate any coverage you may provide to make the public aware of the survey link.
