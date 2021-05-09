The city of Spring Hill is seeking applicants for its Parks & Recreation Department, specifically for the roles of seasonal park maintenance workers.
The position is full-time and seasonal, operating from April to October. The salary for the position is $15.14 an hour.
Responsibilities include cutting grass, loading and unloading dirt, along with other general field maintenance and lawn care related tasks. One year of previous experience in field maintenance work is "strongly preferred," but not required.
Applicants should also have the ability to "frequently lift up to 75 pounds," and hold a valid Tennessee Driver License.
"Duties may also include field maintenance of the playing areas under the direct supervision of the Parks Director, as well as special event set up and tear down as needed throughout the season which may require some evenings and weekends," reads the job post.
"Though most of this employee’s work is specifically outlined, at times instructions to the employee may be somewhat general, and the employee must sometimes use his/her own judgment and deviate from standard operating procedures to get the job done."
To apply online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.