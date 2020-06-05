The city of Spring Hill is seeking feedback from residents for the Buckner Lane widening project, which last month had entered the design phase and is expected to be complete by September 2024.
Feedback from the community will only be accepted and considered through Wednesday, June 10.
Project overview
Buckner Lane, which runs parallel to I-65 and runs north of Duplex Road, currently has only two 11-foot lanes with no bike or pedestrian paths. Research by Kimley Horn, the design firm tasked with the widening project, has shown approximately 9,5000 vehicles drive on the road per day.
The project would widen Buckner Lane to five lanes from Duplex Road all the way north to Thompson’s Station Road East. Various safety features have been proposed as well, such as road curvatures and raised medians to help with traffic calming, and traffic signals for pedestrian crossings.
Resident feedback
To help the project better accommodate the wants and needs of the community, the city has asked concerned citizens to complete a public comment form online. The city is seeking feedback from residents, landowners and business owners near Buckner Lane, as well as any other concerned citizens.
That form can be filled out online by clicking here.
While resident feedback would ordinarily be taken through public meetings as has been done in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic has led Kimley Horn to instead post a presentation online, and collect resident feedback through the use of the online form.
That presentation can be viewed online by clicking here.
