On Monday, the city of Spring Hill announced the launch of six free WiFi hotspots spread across the city, accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The WiFi hotspots are placed in Spring Hill police cruisers, and allow residents to access the internet from their vehicles to do homework, business, or anything else requiring an internet connection.
The announcement comes just after Gov. Bill Lee ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses across the state as a means to continue to combat the spread of coronavirus. As of Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 1,834 cases of the COVID-19 virus, more than double than what was reported five days ago.
The six locations Spring Hill residents can access the WiFi hotspots are as follows:
Spring Hill Public Library (first two rows of parking spots)
City Hall (first and second tiers of parking spots)
Port Royal Park
Kohl’s at The Crossings
Publix
Campbell A / People’s Church
“Citizens may log-in at www.springhilllibrary.org and no password is necessary at the Library,” writes Spring Hill communications director Lori Lozinski. “SHPublic is the network for City Hall - no login required, just connect. For the other locations, locate the police car and look for the WiFi Network Name and Password visible from the dashboard. Please do not touch the vehicle.
“This program will allow for homework, eBooks, eAudio, and email access as well as access to other databases and resources. Movies may be downloaded as well, but streaming is not recommended as it will take up too much bandwidth. Just download and watch from home.”
Lozinski asks any residents with questions regarding the new WiFi hotspots to contact Dana Juriew via email at djuriew@springhilltn.org, or by phone at (931) 486-2932.
