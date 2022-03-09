Two Spring Hill sisters were have been charged with conspiracy to commit tax fraud and and 12 counts of employment tax fraud following a federal indictment.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, 46-year-old Ketura Oden and 51-year-old Consuela Oden were arrested by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation agents on Tuesday.
Prosecutors allege that the sisters engaged in a fraud scheme for seven years that involved withholding employment taxes from employees’ paychecks while also failing to pay those taxes to the IRS.
The alleged fraud took place between February 2015 and February 2022 as the sisters are said to have "conspired to defraud the IRS with respect to employment taxes," by way of Complete Care Choice, a home health business owned and operated by Ketura Oden.
The DOJ said that she failed to pay the taxes or comply with payment agreements with the IRS following audits, and in 2014 that she was told that she could be prosecuted for her failure to pay.
In February 2015, prosecutors said that Ketura Oden then simply renamed the company to Complete Home Care Services of TN, Inc., registering the business under the name of her sister, Consuela Oden.
"A few days after opening the business under the new name, Ketura Oden told the IRS that she was closing Complete Care Choice and going to work at another home health agency as a wage-earning employee," the DOJ news release reads. "Ketura Oden also falsely told the IRS that Complete Home Care provided different services than Complete Care Choice."
"In fact," the release continues, "Ketura Oden continued to run the business, and Complete Home Care continued to operate just as Complete Care Choice had done, with the same employees, clients, customers and vendors. Consuela Oden held herself out to the IRS and others as the 'owner' of the business."
In January 2017, the IRS began a collection action against the new business, with Consuela Oden appearing to be the owner.
Prosecutors said that in October 2017, Consuela Oden filed a personal income tax return, on which she claimed a loss from the business and was to receive $14,534 tax refund which the IRS then applied to reduce a previously assessed tax debt against her.
Then in January 2018, prosecutors said that Consuela Oden failed to comply with an IRS summons for records, ones a Special Agent with IRS-Criminal Investigation issued as a summons to Consuela Oden that required her to provide the IRS with records related to Complete Home Care.
Consuela Oden did not comply with the summons, only doing so after receiving an order from a federal judge.
"Ketura Oden and Consuela Oden allegedly withheld and failed to pay to the IRS approximately $640,789 in employment taxes that they withheld from Complete Home Care employees’ paychecks," the news release reads. "If convicted, both defendants face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count."
