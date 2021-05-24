Spring Hill's Splash Pad at Fischer Park is set to open for the first time this year on Saturday, and will return to normal hours of operation a year after the city's implemented limitations in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Splash Pad will be open Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and will remain open until Labor Day weekend in early September.
When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across Tennessee and the world earlier last year, events, public amenities and more saw a wave of closures and limitations implemented on them. The Splash Pad was no exception.
The Splash Pad delayed its opening to late June last year, and saw limited hours of operations, as well as limits on the number of people that were allowed at the Splash Pad at any given time.
This Saturday, however, the Splash Pad will return to its normal hours of operations, and will have no limit on the number of people allowed. The Splash Pad is located at Fischer Park, 4285 Port Royal Road.
