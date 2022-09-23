Spring Hill Municipal Court Judge Nichole Dusche 2022
City of Spring Hill

Spring Hill's newest Municipal Court Judge Nichole Dusche was sworn in this week during the city's Sept. 19 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. 

According to a city news release, Judge Dusche is a criminal defense and juvenile law attorney with a practice in Franklin.

She replaces Judge Deana Hood, who was elected to serve as a Williamson County Circuit Court judge in August after four years as a city judge. Hood served from August 1, 2018 to August 16, 2022.