Spring Hill's newest Municipal Court Judge Nichole Dusche was sworn in this week during the city's Sept. 19 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
According to a city news release, Judge Dusche is a criminal defense and juvenile law attorney with a practice in Franklin.
She replaces Judge Deana Hood, who was elected to serve as a Williamson County Circuit Court judge in August after four years as a city judge. Hood served from August 1, 2018 to August 16, 2022.
