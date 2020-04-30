As a means to bring “a few smiles to [student’s] faces” during the COVID-19-related school closures, several schools on the Williamson County side of Spring Hill will be participating in a bus parade Friday afternoon.
For the parade, teachers - who will still be practicing social distancing guidelines - will be decorating school buses Friday afternoon, before embarking to local neighborhoods, honking and waving at students who have been out of school since March 6.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Longview Elementary School, with buses touring through nearby neighborhoods until 3:15 p.m.
Spring Hill residents who would like to see the parade for themselves who live nearby Longview Elementary need only to step outside their front doors, whereas residents intending on traveling to see the parade are advised to still practice social distancing and other safety precautions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.
Williamson County Schools will remain closed throughout the duration of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.